Donald E. Nielson passed from this mortal life to his heavenly home April 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Don was born in 1939 to Rodger and Phyllis Nielson. He has a sister, Carol; a twin brother, Ron; and a brother, Keith.

Don married his eternal sweetheart Nay. They have four sons, 23 grandchildren, and 25 ½ great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, from 6 to 8 p.m. A prior visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at Grantsville 1st Ward Chapel, 115 E. Cherry St., from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Grantsville City Cemetery.