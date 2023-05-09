Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Donald Howard Vorwaller passed away at age 89, May 3, 2023, with his loving wife at his side.

He left the loving arms of his wife here on earth, to be received into the loving arms of his wife in heaven.

His passing is a blessing as he is now free from the extended illness that prevented him from walking or expressing himself vocally as he wanted. While we miss him greatly, we rejoice in his liberation to his Heavenly home.

He was born Jan. 28, 1934, the third of six children, to Lewis and Bernice (Johnson) Vorwaller. He grew up in Tooele where he worked with his brothers on the family farm. Don graduated from Tooele High School and began studies at the University of Utah (“U”). After serving a 2 ½ year mission for the LDS church in the North Germany Mission, he resumed his studies at the “U,” graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business management/accounting. Don married Inge Fleischer in the Salt Lake Temple, Dec. 1957, and they raised a family of two boys and two girls. Inge passed away in December of 1986.

Don served in many positions within the church during his life. Some of these include counselor in a Stake Presidency, Bishop, and High Council. He had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and of the Plan of Salvation. Don lived his testimony of Jesus Christ in all he did. His kind, sweet example of goodness touched the lives of all he knew. Don married Karen Bourdon in 2000 and they have had many beautiful years together, traveling, sharing family outings and gatherings.

During his life he tried to follow the teachings of Jesus by loving his friends and neighbors as himself. He was kind and generous and loved his family and extended family deeply. His greatest joy was when he was surrounded by his family or working in his garden. Don was especially proud of his grandchildren, whom he loved so much. He supported them in all their endeavors whenever he could.

Don is survived by his devoted wife Karen; and children Christine (Tom) Miller, Kathy Vorwaller, Stevan (Tami) Vorwaller; and step-children Karrie (Steve) Prochko, David (Alicia) Bourdon, Stephen (Megan) Bourdon, and Mandy (Bill) England; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Wes and Terry Vorwaller and LuAnn VonHatten. He was preceded in death by wife Inge; son Alan; and two brothers Darrell and Blaine Vorwaller.

The family would like to thank the loving nursing staff and caregivers at Our House Assisted Living for the tender and dedicated service they have given Don during his stay there.

Services will be held at the Tooele 4th Ward, 192 W. 200 South, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A viewing will also be held at Tate Mortuary 110 S. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023.