Aug. 11, 1944 – Sept. 13, 2022

Donald P. Wittke passed away with his son and daughter-in-law by his side Sept. 13, 2022.

Don was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to parents Vesta and Marsden. After being orphaned at the age of four Don found his “forever family,” the Outzens, during his senior year of high school in Tooele, Utah.

Don graduated from Tooele High School in 1963. Was a member of the 1962 THS runner up football team, earning multiple first team all-state honors and a college scholarship in the process.

After two years of college Don served his country with the 101st Airborne Division. During this time, he served two tours of duty in Vietnam, 1967-68 and 1970-71. Don received the following commendations during his time of service: Republic of Vietnam Campaign Bronze Star Medal with Valor, two Purple Hearts, four Good Conduct Medals, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Bronze Star (2 OLC) and three Oversea Service Bars. He completed his service as a recruiter, bringing him to McMinnville, Oregon.

An avid sports fan and participant, Don spent countless hours volunteering for youth sports in Georgia, Utah, and Oregon.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Jack, foster parents Mack and Connie Outzen, brother Mike Outzen and wife Sharon. He is survived by brothers Dayton and Terry; sisters Pat, Trudy and Debbie; step-daughters Michelle and Marcy; six grandchildren; daughter Amy; daughter-in-law Janelle; and son Mac.

Graveside service with military honors to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 7961 OR-99W McMinnville, Oregon. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.