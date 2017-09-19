Donated pet food makes it to Texas after 24-hour drive

A Tooele family planned to drive for 24 hours from Tooele City to Houston on Sept. 5 to deliver 1,721 pounds of pet food to animal shelters in need.

But instead they drove for 21 hours and ended up in San Antonio without making the extra 150 miles to Houston.

Still, they were able to accomplish their mission of getting donated pet food to those in need in Rockport, Texas, a coastal community that was the first city pounded by Category 4 Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26.

Debbie Moline, her daughter, Lacy Fors, and Fors’ 3-year-old son, Tony Tanner, made the trek to San Antonio in their Chevy Colorado with a trailer full of pet food donated by Tooele residents and businesses.

“We stopped in San Antonio to get gas and there was a backup of about eight cars at each pump because of a fuel shortage,” Fors said. “I thought it was a good time to contact the agencies like the ASPCA, Animal Defense League and Pets Alive who we were going to deliver the food to Houston. When I called them, they said they had all the pet food they needed already. The donations had been pouring in.”

Fors then contacted a pet hospital in San Antonio. To her delight, hospital officials said they would take the pet food for them and deliver it to Rockport.

“With the gas shortage, we would have been stranded if we tried to drive to Houston, so we left the food with the Family Pet Hospital of Stone Oak,” Fors said. “It was a wonderful experience. It was great to see the look on the eyes of the people at the pet hospital. Some were tearing up.”

Fors, who owns Nigh Time Donuts in Tooele City, said the whole trip took 62 hours and spanned 2,819 miles.

“We left Tooele on Tuesday and were back in town on Thursday,” she said. “I would drive five to six hours, and then my mother would drive five to six hours. “

Passengers were able to sleep in the cab of the truck.

Fors collected about 700 pounds of pet food on Sept. 2, and then Autotech Tooele owner Brian Hall added another 700 pounds he collected on Labor Day.

The food was piled inside the cab of the Chevy Colorado, until Hayley and Marty Leishman came to the rescue and donated a trailer.

“I first met Hayley and Marty on Facebook when they responded and wanted to donate food,” Fors said. “Then they were eating at the Thai House and saw our truck in front of Nigh Time and offered to donate their trailer.

“Monday night we picked up more pet food from Rock Star Pets and Walmart,” she added. “A few other people donated and we ended up with 1,721 pounds.”

Hall said Albertson’s, Holiday Oil and multiple private citizens donated to the cause.