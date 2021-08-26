Donating kindness to kickoff school year

Aaron Garcia, owner of Virtu Barber Shop Salon in the Merc Plaza, along with help from local businesses held a day of free Back-to-School haircuts on Saturday, August 21.

“Back-to-School time can get expensive for parents, Garcia said. “We wanted to help out financially so kids could be looking good for school.”

A total of 54 kids got their haircut at Virtu on Saturday, according to Garcia, with help from Garcia’s wife, little brother, and his friends that work at Hidden Beauty salon.

Garcia has been barbering since he graduated from Tooele High School in 2015. He opened Virtu two years ago after spending a few years cutting hair at other salons in town.

The free haircut day was also made possible by contributing businesses, according to Garcia.

Those businesses were; Oquirrh Mountain Services, Rosewood Family Dentistry, Hidden Beauty Salon, Baker Trucking, TurnKey and the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.