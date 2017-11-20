Donations and nominations being accepted for annual benefit fund drive

The 40th annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is now accepting nominations and donations.

Each nomination should include a description of the person’s or family’s challenges, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped Eric and Brenda Anderson of Stansbury Park, along with their son, Sean, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism. He is on a ventilator and feeding tube, and requires 24/7 nursing care.

Sean’s story and the challenges he and his family faces inspired readers to donate $5,000 in cash and gifts to help the Andersons last Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah, 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s front office at 58 N. Main Street next to City Hall.

Nominations can also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com or to the editor at bern@tooeletranscript.com.