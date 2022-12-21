Donations for the Tooele Transcript Benefit Fund are being accepted

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin is accepting donations for the Heuser Family of Tooele. The funds will help provide Christmas for the family and help with expenses related to medical bills and treatment for their one-year-old son, Keanu. Keanu was born with an extremely rare and life threatening heart abnormality in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed. The family traveled to California in November for the first of a series of surgeries to correct Keanu’s heart.

According to a family friend “the family is still struggling with keeping up with house payments, bills, saving for more travel expenses, let alone having money to provide for Christmas. This family needs a break from bad news. This would be a blessing and provide some peace and security that would help them focus on what’s needed most, Keanu’s recovery.”

Donations for the Heuser’s can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall. The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All proceeds will be presented to the family.