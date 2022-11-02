Donations needed for Thanksgiving dinners

Tooele man plans dinner for families in need ♦

James Hunter, a Tooele resident, is planning his fourth year of providing free Thanksgiving dinners to members of the community who are struggling.

This year Hunter hopes to provide meals for over 130 families with donations and turkey pledges from the community.

Hunter is collecting nonperishable items including canned string beans, canned corn, cranberry sauce, olives, gravy packets, boxed stuffing, canned yams, mini marshmallows, canned biscuits and brown sugar.

Donations can be dropped off between now and the week before Thanksgiving at 331 Joshua Drive in Tooele City or 58 N. Booth Street in Grantsville.

Hunter is also taking turkey pledges. Those who would like to donate a turkey should visit the Facebook group “Community food drive with James Hunter” and message the page to let Hunter know they will donate a turkey.

Cash donations are also accepted. They can be dropped off at the above addresses or on Venmo at @James-Hunter135.

Hunter will be accepting potato donations during the week of Nov. 13. All other perishable items will be purchased with donated money.

Those who are not able to drop off donations may message Hunter on the Facebook group to arrange for pickup.

Hunter will accept nominations for families that are struggling and are in need of a Thanksgiving meal starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. To nominate yourself or someone, please visit his Facebook group.

“We try to help everyone who asks,” Hunter said.

If there is any money or donations left over after everyone has a meal, Hunter will put it towards his Christmas meal program.

“It’s hard this year with the price of food,” Hunter said. “There are a lot more people who are struggling. If you could just donate even $10, it would help someone who would go without otherwise.”

Hunter wants to thank everyone who has and will donate.

Hunter’s Thanksgiving meal program officially began in 2019. He collected food for 40 meals the first year. In 2021 he helped over 130 families.

Donations have come from as far away as Washington, D.C and Montana. Each year Lucky Grocery Store helps Hunter by pre-ordering meal items.