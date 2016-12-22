Donations still being collected for Benefit Fund drive

When presented with the financial and medical struggles of others in the community, Tooele County residents show they’re capable of incrediblE generosity, especially during the Christmas season.

Eric and Brenda Anderson and their son, Sean, were selected as this year’s Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund family due to the medical hardships they’ve grappled with for years. Sean, 20, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle wasting disease, and autism.

Even with the deadline for donations approaching, the Transcript Bulletin is accepting gifts and donations through the holiday season. The Anderson family will receive the award from the benefit fund on Friday.

Any additional funds raised through donations after the visit will still be given to the Andersons.

There will be a follow-up story in next Tuesday’s edition after the donations have been delivered to the benefit fund family. The story will include the total amount received in donations.

Donations for the benefit fund can be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s business office at 58 N. Main Street, Tooele. They can also be mailed to Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074.

The benefit fund was started in 1977 to help fill a unique community need at Christmas. It is entirely funded by readers and citizens.