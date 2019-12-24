Donations still coming in for Transcript Benefit Fund family

Fifita family with nine children lost their mother 10 days before Christmas ♦

After two years of suffering from heart problems, Oto’ota Fifita passed away the morning of Dec. 16 from a heart attack. She left behind her husband, Olive, and nine children: Paul, 21; Sarah, 20; Sila, 17; Fine,14; Garrett,12; Mele,10; Topui, 8; Emosi, 6; Olive Jr., 3.

The Fifita family, of Tooele, has been chosen to be the recipient of the 2019 Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund.

“This fund would definitely help their father, Olive, to lighten the burdens and give some good cheer to their family this Christmas season, while mourning the loss of their mother/wife. … This token of charity will help put a smile on each of their beautiful faces,” wrote the person who nominated the Fifita family for the benefit fund.

Olive Fifia graciously accepted the nomination.

The benefit fund will help get food, clothes, and other essentials for the children as they adjust to life without their mother, he said.

This is the 42nd annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074, or made online at gofundme.com/transcript-bulletin-benefit-fund. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall.