Donna LaDean Nerdin, 79, was called home to her Eternal Father on Jan. 8, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 28, 1937, to William Thomas and Alice Fox Street in Lehi, Utah. She married Kenneth Nerdin in 1955. They have been married for 62 years. They raised their six children in Dugway then moved to Tooele after retirement.

LaDean loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sweetheart, Kenneth Nerdin and children Rhonda (Tom) Morris, Michael (Wanda) Nerdin, Randy (Debbie) Nerdin, Cheryl (Jim) Wenzl, Julie (Gary) Mossor and Sherrie (Jeff) Brothers; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Street; brothers Lavar Street, Zenth Street, Ron Street, Lee Street and Wayne Street and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Dean Morris.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 North, American Fork. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.