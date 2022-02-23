Donna Linn Cleveland Upwall, wife, mother, grandmother, and animal lover suddenly, yet peacefully, passed away Feb. 18, 2022. Donna was born in Watsonville, California, and grew up in Walnut Creek, California.

Donna was a shy but spirited little girl who grew up with three brothers whom she adored and respected and was the first daughter in her family in over 100 years. Donna was an active and independent girl who loved to learn and she always took her schooling very seriously. As a young lady she attended Contra Costa College and earned her bachelor’s degree as an RN in nursing. Donna moved to Utah and worked as an intensive care nurse at LDS Hospital for over 25 years and then became a private duty nurse and took care of LDS Church general authorities and prophets and their wives. Donna was known as a loving, compassionate caregiver. She took her job seriously and did it with a loving heart.

Donna later met and then married her husband of 50 years Jan Upwall in Salt Lake City. They met at the car dealership where Jan worked while he was changing her car’s oil. Donna and Jan were married Feb. 11, 1972. They shared a love of automobiles. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and sacrificed much in this life to perform those roles and found much joy in her family’s happiness and accomplishments. In raising three sons and a daughter, she also became a valued asset in the Varsity Scouting program and helped a number of boys earn their Eagle status.

Donna had a profound love of animals. There are many stray cats and dogs that survived because of her compassion. She later became a dog obedience trainer. Donna was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many teachings and callings. She became a ward organist and then later became a temple organist. She was also a temple worker with her husband. Donna had a passion for learning new things. She particularly loved her porcelain doll collection. She loved “all things pretty.” Donna leaves behind a quiet yet profound legacy in the lives she touched.

She is survived by her brother Robert Webster Cleveland; husband Jan Upwall; her children Robert Upwall (Mark Abbott), Aaron Upwall (sister, not in-law, Kristy Bemis), Tanya (Curtis) Snider, and David Upwall (Rachelle); and many grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Ellsworth Cleveland, her mother Florence Emma Webster Cleveland, and her brothers Donald Cleveland and David Arthur Cleveland.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Lawn.