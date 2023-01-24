Donna Nix Talmadge, “Grandma T.”, 94, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Donna was born April 11, 1928, to Hazel Nix. She graduated from Tooele High School in 1946. She often reminisced of her time at THS and her many experiences with the “Horrible Thirteen.”

She married her sweetheart Donald H. Talmadge on Jan. 1, 1947. They started their family legacy in Tooele with their two daughters Janice (Bruce) Clegg and Marilyn (Don) Bryant. They were later sealed in the Latter-day Saint temple as an eternal family in 1963. She served faithfully in many church callings and enjoyed the many activities she was involved in. Donna was very proud of her time spent at Tooele Army Depot where she worked and retired after 30 plus years. Whether it was working at the Army Depot or in her beloved and gorgeous garden, she was a great example of hard work, dedication and faith.

She also loved to watch old westerns and BYU football. But even more she loved to watch anything her grandkids/great-grandkids were involved in. She was always there to show support and cheer for them. She was also very competitive and loved to play/cheat at games and bingo. Her card table was always ready for cards or a puzzle. You couldn’t cross her threshold without being offered a cookie and a coke. She was the glue that held us all together and she will be greatly missed. We know the joyous reunion that is happening in heaven and are grateful we had her stalwart example in our lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, son-in-law, and grandson. She is survived by her two daughters Janice and Marilyn, and her son-in-law Don Bryant. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Harmony Home Health and the wonderful staff at Diamond Jane’s for the care and service they provided the last few months.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the LDS 18th Ward church, 1025 W. Utah Ave., Tooele. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral Friday at 10 a.m. Interment in the Tooele City Cemetery.