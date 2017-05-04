Donner Reed another step closer to necessary repairs

Grantsville has $158K to fix famous museum’s walls ♦

The failing walls of the Donner Reed Museum in Grantsville are one step closer to restoration following a work meeting of the Grantsville City Council Wednesday evening.

At its next meeting, the city council will vote on approving funds to move ahead with the work required to fix the most pressing structural issues.

The city has secured $158,000 in grant money and city funds to be used for the necessary repairs on the building, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall. The funds include a $100,000 grant through the state Legislature secured earlier this year.

The north side of the museum building, which is more than 150 years old, is marred by deep cracks and outward bulges. John Lambert of Abstract Masonry Restoration said repairing the north wall and southeast corner of the building are the most immediate concerns.

The first order of business will be removing the synthetic stucco covering the original adobe brick, Lambert said. Once that is removed, the extent of damage can be better understood, he said.

In places where the adobe has deteriorated away, cinderblock will be used to restore the structural integrity of the wall, according to Lambert. A natural stucco covering will be put over the adobe walls, which will be more flexible and adhere better to brick surface.

While replacing the deteriorated adobe brick with more adobe would be ideal, Utah Division of State History architect Donald Hartley said preserving the building’s integrity is important.

“The main thing is that we’re going back with the masonry material, getting back into the existing historic materials the best as possible and then putting a traditional finish over,” Hartley said. “That’s perfectly acceptable.”

Lambert said the exterior of the museum will resemble that of the Fairbanks House at This Is The Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City where the restoration work occurs. With the budget for the project, it’s unlikely the entire exterior of the building will have the stucco removed so it will not have a uniform appearance.

Lambert said after the majority of the budget on the project has been met, work will begin to finish, ensuring the project doesn’t exceed its budget.

“Once we start getting about 75 percent of that budget, then we starting talking, ‘OK, we need to start winding this down,’” he said.

Lambert said his company is busy during the upcoming months but will do what it can to accommodate the city’s restoration project.

“We’ll take care of you but we’re going to need some flexibility,” he said. “It may not be consecutive days, non-stop.”

The Twenty Wells Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, which operates the museum, would handle interior repairs, including restoring window framing removed to inspect damage, sealing cracks and painting the walls. The museum’s artifacts are currently being housed in shipping containers on the property.

The Donner Reed Museum building was last restored in 1950 by J. Reuben Clark, Jr. and previously served as city hall, a schoolhouse and an automobile repair shop.