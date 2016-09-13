Donner Reed Museum’s future uncertain

During its work meeting last Wednesday, the Grantsville City Council took a field trip.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall and the five council members went to the Donner Reed Museum to meet with John Lambert, owner of Abstract Masonry Restoration, and learn the condition of the structure, which is more than 150 years old.

The north wall of the building is in poor condition, bulging outward with thick cracks marring the stucco covering the original adobe underneath.

Lambert said his company drilled seven core samples into the wall to determine the condition of the adobe wall underneath. The stucco exterior has become delaminated from the surface of the original building and the outer layers of adobe are deteriorating, he said.

When reviewing the condition of the wall, Lambert was hopeful the bulge was created by the stucco becoming unattached from the wall and sliding down to the bottom of the wall. When his crew removed the fascia, however, it was apparent the stucco was still held in place by chicken wire and nails.

Now Lambert believes that moisture has seeped into the north wall of the building, which has no gutters. Adobe doesn’t have a high tolerance for water and the base of the wall is likely being undermined by water, creating the bulge, he said.

During his presentation to the city council, Lambert said he could remove the stucco and replace the damaged adobe with cinderblock starting at the northeast corner and going about two-thirds of the way down the north wall. He would then be able to redo the stucco and repaint the exterior within the $48,000 budget the council is currently reserving for the project.

The remainder of the north wall and the southwest corner of the building are also showing signs of deterioration and cracking, however. Repairs for the entire building would be expensive, Lambert said.

The city council will need to consider the importance of the building compared to the importance of the artifacts housed inside, Lambert said. The museum is currently empty and its contents are housed in shipping containers on the street in front of the building.

Councilman Neil Critchlow said the museum has no modern means of heating or cooling, which could affect the condition of the artifacts housed in the adobe building.

“The thing that you have to think through is what is the value of this building in the psyche of Grantsville City because you’ve got a menagerie of different things,” Lambert said. “You’ve got an extremely old adobe building — adobe is very rare, it’s very cool. People like to see that, people like to appreciate that Mormon pioneer heritage and that craftsmanship.”

If the emphasis is the Donner Reed party artifacts, which don’t have a strong connection to the museum, and it’s a taxpayer dollar issue, the city should consider building new, Lambert said. The building’s long history shouldn’t be taken out of consideration, though, he said.

“If you feel like your citizens in the county and the people that come here want to see the evolution of the building and the different owners and the different processes and all that, there’s a lot of value in that,” he said.

The museum, which is operated by the Twenty Wells Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, has a long and varied history. It started out as a schoolhouse before serving as city hall and an automobile repair shop when Clark Street was still the Lincoln Highway.

If the city decided to build a new museum, Lambert said a section of the original adobe wall could be removed and displayed in the new building to commemorate the existing structure.

The city council did not make any plans for the future of the museum during its meeting Wednesday but is expected to revisit the issue at upcoming council meetings. The Grantsville City Council meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at City Hall.