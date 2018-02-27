Dons down Stallions in playoffs

Stansbury girls’ rally falls short in first round vs. Spanish Fork ♦

With just under four minutes left in Friday’s Class 4A first-round state tournament game, the Stansbury girls basketball team trailed Spanish Fork by just six points after having trailed by 14 a mere two and a half minutes earlier.

Unfortunately for the Stallions, getting to that point took whatever energy they had left.

Spanish Fork outscored Stansbury 13-0 down the stretch, pulling away for a 72-53 win that ended the Stallions’ impressive season. Stansbury came in as the No. 2 seed from Region 11 and tied its single-season school record with 16 victories.

“Our girls played hard,” Stansbury coach Kenzie Newton said. “That’s one thing I have loved about this team — no matter what, if they get up or they get down, they play hard. They played hard for each other tonight.”

Stansbury (16-7 overall) found itself behind the eight-ball early, yielding a 14-0 run over a span of 3:28 midway through the first quarter to turn a 6-6 tie into a 20-6 deficit. Spanish Fork, the No. 3 seed from Region 10, kept the margin in double figures most of the rest of the way, but the Stallions had one last gasp left in them. They needed just 1:45 to post a 12-4 run midway through the fourth quarter, with sophomore forward Taylor Hinds accounting for seven of those points. Suddenly, what once appeared to be a blowout was up for grabs after senior Sienna Riggle converted a 3-point play to close the gap to 59-53 with 3:48 left.

“They never doubted that we could come back,” Newton said. “I think there were a couple points that we could have said, ‘we’re not going to win this game,’ but they battled and played hard. It just didn’t go our way.”

Alas, it wasn’t to be for the Stallions. Spanish Fork’s Gabby Beckstrom knocked down a 3-pointer on the Dons’ ensuing possession, and ended up scoring nine of her team’s final 13 points. Beckstrom led all scorers with 21 points from the point guard position. Fellow guard Brylee Rudd added 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Spanish Fork’s size also gave the Stallions problems. Forward Taylor Stewart had 12 points and nine rebounds and forward Kennedy Frame had 13 points, while center Rylie Tobiasson had 11 rebounds.

“Spanish Fork’s a good team, and their size hurt us a little bit,” Newton said. “I thought we actually did a pretty good job shutting down their interior play — (Beckstrom) really stepped up and did some good things for them.”

Hinds led Stansbury with 13 points. Center McKenna Sargent added nine points off the bench, while Riggle and Kenzi Knudsen each had seven. Kalee Philips finished with five points and Kaylee Castillo, Mia Thurber and Kayla Alvey each scored four.

Friday’s loss was the final game for Stansbury seniors Riggle and Victoria Fidler. While having a team full of experienced underclassmen is reason to be optimistic about the future, Newton said the two seniors will be difficult to replace both on and off the court.

“Victoria didn’t get a ton of (playing) time, but she brought energy and spirit to the gym and was such a good teammate — a good locker-room kid,” Newton said. “With Sienna as a freshman, it was like ‘there’s no hope,’ but with how much she’s developed — it’s because of her hard work and her drive. We just told (the team), ‘they left a mark and hopefully you all learned something from them that you can continue to improve on.’”

Spanish Fork will face Region 12 champion Logan in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A tournament Thursday night at Utah Valley University in Orem.