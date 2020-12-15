Don’t feed the wild animals, says Department of Wildlife Services

Wild animals pose a threat to themselves, other animals, people and gardens when encouraged to hang out in residential areas ♦

Local residents should never feed wild animals that wander into their yards, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

There are many wild animals that live in Tooele County, according to Scott Root, media correspondent for DWR.

“There are a lot of wild animals that live in Tooele County,” he said. “You have deer, elk, mountain lions, coyotes, bobcats, wild turkeys, lots of rabbits, and lots of birds. There’s all types out there.”

Many individuals try to feed wild turkeys in their yards, he said.

“If you put food out in your yard, some turkeys will realize, ‘Hey, we can go to that yard and get food,’” Root said. “Well, now you have a whole turkey flock that is going to be hanging out around that area. They can be really messy first of all. We want those turkeys to be out in the wild, not in town.”

Deer can destroy gardens and yards, he said.

“I think that people who have deer coming into their yard realize very well the damage the deer can do,”Root said. “They can definitely do damage to gardens and your shrubbery. One neighbor might love having 20 deer in their yard, but the next door neighbor may hate it. They will do so much damage.”

Deer can transmit diseases to humans and pets, according to Root.

“We don’t want to congregate deer too much, because of disease transmission,” Root said. “That’s just something we would encourage people not to do, because it is a legitimate concern.”

Residents should not feed deer, because they are a threat to their pets, according to Root.

“I’ve seen deer hurt dogs,” Root said. “I’ve also seen them kill dogs or the dogs could attack and kill deer.”

Deer within the city limits can be hit by cars trying to cross the road, according to Root.

“By feeding them, you could kill them,” Root said. “So, say you’ve brought 20 deer into your neighborhood and people are driving the streets at night or during the day, they get hit by cars. If we don’t have the deer in town, they will not be hit by cars. Let’s just keep them away from the roads if we can.”

Another problem, according to Root, with feeding wild turkeys and deer in city limits is that they attract mountain lions that eat them.

“By feeding them, you’ll be bringing in an occasional mountain lion,” he said. “They are looking for food. So, there is a reason why we ask people not to feed wildlife.”

Individuals can protect their yards and gardens by putting up a fence around areas they are growing plants, Root suggested.

The only type of wild animal residents should feed are songbirds, according to Root.

“We actually want people to put out bird feeders for songbirds,” said Root. “On the other hand, we don’t want people bringing in other larger birds, like turkeys.”

Root said that mountain lions are sometimes spotted in city limits and residents should never approach them.

Individuals can find out how to handle wildlife and how to stay safe around wild animals by visiting wildawareutah.org.

“We have information on how to behave around wild animals. This website gives some good information,” said Root.