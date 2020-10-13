Don’t forget to judge the judges

State commission provides information on judges on ballot for retention ♦

With mail-in ballots being sent to Utah voters this week, the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission is urging voters to finish the ballot and judge the judges who are up for a retention vote during this election.

“Voters play an important role in our state’s retention system for judges,” said Jennifer Yim, JPEC executive director. “Fortunately, in Utah, judges do not campaign for a seat on the bench. Instead, they only retain their position by a vote of the people.”

Statistics show up to 23% of Utah voters do not finish the ballot. Of those who do, many do not have adequate information to make an informed vote on Utah’s judges.

“Because this is a great opportunity to know the judges in your county — the very ones who can affect your lives — we are directing voters to judges.utah.gov for published evaluations on each judge,” said Yim.

Detailed evaluation results and JPEC’s recommendations are listed on JPEC’s website for all 59 judges on this year’s ballot.

“From the divorces, adoptions and child custody matters affecting Utah families to disputes over money, property and contested estates to civil rights and criminal cases, judges affect our lives in more ways than most think about,” she said. “That’s one reason to know your judges, to review evaluations and to vote with unbiased insight on judges.”

Between election years, JPEC surveys lawyers, jurors, court staff and allied professionals on the performance of judges. JPEC commissioners consider objective data on judicial performance, including time standards, continuing judicial education and instances of judicial discipline.

The Commission also relies on trained volunteers to conduct courtroom observation in courts across the state. JPEC also accepts public comment on the performance of judges at judges.utah.gov/about-us/public-comments.

“Across judges’ six-year terms of office, JPEC provides performance feedback to allow judges to address deficits so they earn the Commission’s recommendation of retention at election time,” Yim said. “The process is designed to continually improve the performance of each judge in Utah.”

Judges receive JPEC’s results prior to deciding if they will submit their names on the ballot. If they resign or retire, in accordance with state law, JPEC does not publish their results.

“The quality of our justice system depends on voters taking the time to vote. Even in years where no judge runs with a ‘do not retain’ recommendation, it is important for voters to finish their ballots, including voting on the judges,” said Shannon Sebahar, a citizen commissioner from Weber County since 2013. “Because of the diversity among judges in terms of their performance, JPEC’s detailed information about judges is valuable insight for Utah voters.”

When the evaluation cycle began on January 1, 2018, 74 judges were eligible to stand for retention in 2020. At the end of the survey cycle (9/30/2019), JPEC completed 65 judicial evaluation reports for judges eligible to stand for retention in 2020. Fifty-nine judges declared their intent to stand for retention in July and will appear on the ballot this November. In addition, JPEC completed 76 midterm evaluation reports on judges who will be eligible for retention in 2022.

Established in 2008 by the Utah State Legislature, JPEC is an independent state commission that evaluates performances of judges for voters. Utah’s three branches of government appoint JPEC’s 13 commissioners to staggered terms. Commissioners serve as volunteers and are from diverse professions, backgrounds and geographic regions of Utah.