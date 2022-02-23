Don’t forget to register your pets with Tooele City

Pet licenses are due next week in Tooele City.

Technically, all Tooele City animal licenses expire on Dec. 31, but there is a renewal grace period each year.

This year the grace period ends on Feb. 28, according to Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance director.

All dogs and cats over the age of four months must be licensed each year.

“Licensing is required to comply with state and city ordinance,” Wimmer said. “It allows a quick identification of a lost or injured pet so that it can be reunited with its owner as soon as possible.”

Other types of pets don’t need to be licensed, according to Wimmer.

In order to renew licenses, please visit Tooele City Hall’s finance department located at 90 N. Main Street and bring in a current rabies certificate.

Dogs are $20 if they are not neutered and $10 if they are neutered, and cats are $10 if they are not neutered and $5 if they are neutered.

All rabies certificates must indicate whether or not the animal is neutered. Supporting documents indicating that the pet is neutered will also work.

For questions, please call the finance department at 435-843-2150.