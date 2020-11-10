Don’t park on Tooele City streets while it’s snowing

Ordinance change targets snowy weather regardless of time ♦

Tooele City officials remind residents that their winter parking ordinance has changed.

The Tooele City Council changed the city’s winter parking ordinance on May 8, 2020 after several discussions by the City Council and planning commission.

“The new parking ordinance is very different,” said Tooele City Police Chief, Ron Kirby.

The new parking ordinance in City Code 10-3-6 states that it is illegal to park on the street while it is snowing.

The code also states that members of the community cannot park on the street when snow or ice of any amount has accumulated on the road, according to Kirby.

“The idea of the City Council was that there were periods of time when there was no snow,” said Kirby. “This idea was more applicable to conditions.”

Emergency vehicles are exempt from the ordinance.

Prior to the new ordinance, vehicles could not park on any city street from Nov. 1 to March 31 during the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Failure to comply with the new winter ordinance will result in a $100 civil penalty.

“I imagine that could add up pretty quickly,” Kirby stated when asked what the penalty would be if members of the community continued to disregard the ordinance.

Officers are also legally allowed to tow vehicles that park on the road while it is snowing.

“If we can get everyone off of the street while it is snowing, it makes it safer for emergency vehicles,” said Kirby.

Along with the new ordinance, sidewalks are also considered a public right-of-way and cars should not be parked there either.

To see Tooele City’s snow removal priority map, residents can visit tooelecity.org.