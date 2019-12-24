Don’t wish to pay

I grew up in the midwest, rural area. Most of the people were farmers. The farm kids mostly did not participate in sports. After school it was time to clean out the hog pens. Pity them if their parents had dairy cows.

Town kids organized a game of baseball or made their own fun. I ask you how often do you see kids playing baseball, tennis, using bike lanes. It is a rare occasion if today’s kids should actually be outside.

They’re bored? Too bad. I do not wish to pay with my tax dollars for their entertainment.

Call me out of touch with today’s society. I really don’t care. I’d guess people agree with me. I just said it.

Rebecca Ream

Tooele