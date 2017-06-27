‘Double up’ programs help cut costs for buying produce

Double Up Produce Days and Double Up Food Days can net extra fruits and vegetables for consumers at local farmers markets this summer.

Double Up Produce Days is a program of Live Fit Tooele County, and Double Up Food Days is a program operated by Utahns Against Hunger.

Double Up Food Days are for people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps), while Double Up Produce Days are for everyone.

“With Double Up Produce Days, when you spend $1 at a farmer’s market it is matched $1 up to a $5 purchase,” said Tooele County Live Fit Chairman Malaena Toohey.

The match is more with Double Up Food Bucks. With that program, people can double each dollar up to a total of $10 for each visit to a farmer’s market.

Vine Street Market is part of the Double Up Produce Days this year, and anyone can double their produce amount up to a total of $5 each day.

Toohey explained that Vine Street Market, 197 W. Vine, works with Live Fit Tooele County on a grant to sell produce.

“This is the second year that Live Fit Tooele County has offered Double Up Produce Days, and our third year working with Double Up Food Days with Utahns Against Hunger,” Toohey said.

“Both programs are great, offering an incentive for residents willing to use their money whether cash or food stamps to purchase produce,” she said. “It’s a win-win program benefiting local farmers with increased produce sales, and benefiting residents by incentivising consumption of healthy foods.”

This season, 23 farmer’s markets and farm stands will participate in Double Up Food Bucks throughout the state, according Brian Emerson, Utah’s Double Up Food Bucks program manager. He said that the primary purpose of the program is to increase access to healthy food for low-income residents.

Research from the first two years of Double Up Food Bucks suggests that the nutrition incentive program works, Emerson said. Researchers from Utah State University evaluated the impact of Double Up Food Bucks on consumer behavior and found that participation in the program was associated with increased consumption of fresh produce, and a reduction in low food insecurity.

Food security means access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle, according to the Utah State Department of Agriculture website.

Tooele Valley Nursery Farmer’s Market is located at 425. E Cimmarron Way (state Route 36). It is held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will run on Saturday through Oct. 14.

Benson Gristmill Farmer’s Market, 325 State Road 138, Stansbury Park is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will run July 8 through Oct. 14.