Nov. 13, 1959 – July 29, 2023

Douglas Hugo Johnson was born Nov. 13, 1959, in Martinez, California, to Ruth and Doyle Johnson. Douglas was the youngest of five siblings that included Stanley, Patsy, David, and Karen. Douglas spent his childhood years growing up in Martinez and adventuring out to School House Beach, Calaveras Big Trees, and the Rocky Mountains; where his father had grown up in Star Valley, Wyoming. Douglas always looked forward to these trips with his parents and siblings. He loved coming up to the Rockies and visiting his beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins that lived all over Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, and Montana. These would be some of the greatest times and moments that he would carry forward into his adulthood.

Douglas was a resident of Martinez for 50 plus years. There he would become a 1978 graduate of Alhambra High School and meet the love of his life Amber Duncan. They were married Dec. 30, 1979, in Lake Tahoe, California. Doug and Amber wanted a big family and fulfilled this with four children Chiaretta, Ryan, Krystle, and Natasha. The adventures that they had as a family were amazing! Whether it was a trip to Bodega Bay to get pumpkins for Douglas and Amber’s pumpkin patch, hanging flags on the massive white picket fence for Douglas and Amber’s epic 4th of July parties, a quiet weekend sleeping in the guest house that Douglas had built, camping at Big Trees and leaving water for the Ewoks, loading the kids up and heading to School House Beach, or packing up and heading to Wyoming and the rest of the Rocky Mountains; there was always an adventure that laid waiting for the Johnson Family.

To say Douglas had an amazing life would be an understatement, he became an interregnal part of community politics as well as the Veteran’s Commissioner and one of Martinez’s most patriotic community members. Douglas was known to hang yellow ribbons and American flags around Contra Costa County to show his never wavering support for our U.S. troops. Whether it was a school board meeting, town council meeting, or a welcome home event for our troops, you could bet that Douglas would be there with his family in tow, showing his children what it meant to be a true patriot.

In June of 1996 the Johnson family would be forever changed. The loss of Amber and Ryan in a tragic house fire would change Douglas’s entire world. It was this moment that Douglas would literally rise from the ashes and become the fighter and protector that he was. Douglas wrapped up his three girls in his arms and started all over. Instilling in his daughters to be strong, have faith, to be compassionate, and to believe above all. And so, he went on… Douglas became a Trauma Interventionist/Police and Fire Chaplin for Contra Costa County. No matter the time of night, Douglas would go out on life-changing, devastating calls that affected members of the community. It was this purpose that helped him get through life and evolve. He was able to put aside his own grief and pain to help those who needed him in their darkest times. Douglas had a way of comforting those in their time of need and putting them before himself. Douglas was an amazing man with a heart of gold; always giving to others and leaving a glass heart in his place.

As the years went on Douglas would be there to see all of his daughter’s accomplishments and milestones. Douglas was so very proud that his three girls were Alhambra High School graduates, like him and his mother. As the years went by, Douglas would become the epitome of a proud father. From his daughters’ careers, accomplishments and more, Douglas was there and was proud; always reminding his girls that their mom and brother were watching them above. The biggest highlight in Douglas’ life was when he was promoted from Dad to Papa. A promotion that he got five times with two grandsons and three granddaughters (Brady, Taylor, Maddelynn, Coralynn and Langston). There was nothing more in this world that he loved more than being a papa and watching his daughters be mothers.

Thirteen years ago, Douglas left Martinez and ventured back out to Wyoming; eventually settling down in Grantsville, Utah. There he brought his patriotic personality, his heart of gold, and instilled his philosophy in that small town.

On July 29, 2023, Douglas left this earth to be reunited with Amber, Ryan and his loved ones who went before him. He leaves behind his three baby girls Chiaretta Walters (Ted), Krystle Johnson, Natasha Deck (Steven); five grandchildren Brady Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Maddelynn Walters, Coralynn Deck, and Langston Deck; his siblings Stanely Johnson (Kathryn), Patsy Cummings (David), David Johnson, Karen Johnson (Robert); as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends that he loved deeply.

A memorial service will take place at a later date in Concord, California, as Douglas will be laid to rest next to his wife and son, so that the three of them may look down upon us from the heavens. Condolence’s may be sent to P.O. Box 1073, Big Piney, WY 83113.