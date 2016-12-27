Our husband and father, Douglas R. Smith, quietly slipped away from this mortal life on Christmas day into the loving arms of his son, and many family and friends who left this earth before him.

He is survived by his sweetheart Jackie, daughter Becky (Scott) Weyland, son Rick (Stephanie) Smith, grandkids: Beau Smith, Gabbrielle and Ian Smith, and Shaelee and Tysen Weyland.

Doug was born in Tooele, Utah, on Aug. 26, 1942, to Wilford (Bill) and Louise Smith. He graduated in 1964 from Tooele High School, where he made many lifelong friends.

He married the love of his life, Jackie Cross, on Feb. 11, 1966 — They had just recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. He worked at Tooele Army Depot for many years and retired in 1995.

Dad was an avid sports fan and influenced many of Tooele’s youth through his coaching over the years in football, baseball and softball. He loved to golf and went every chance he could get, especially with his sons and his buddies.

We will miss your wicked sense of humor, quick wit, and genuine love and support you handed out freely every day of your life. Farewell for now, until we meet again. We love you to the moon!

Proceeded in death by his parents; brothers and sister in laws: Don (Melba) Smith, Kenny (Leola) Smith, Louise (Pete) Shingledecker and Lee Smith; also his boy Todd who he missed so much everyday!

“SUCK A ROOT!” (one of dads favorite sayings among many)

The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the LDS Westland Ward at 1030 S, 900 West in Tooele. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Tate Mortuary, located at 110 S. Main Street, and one hour prior to the service at the church.