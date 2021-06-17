Dr. Forbes brings new men’s treatment to Tooele

Dr. Carolyn Forbes brings a new treatment for men to her medical spa in Tooele City.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer this new revolutionary treatment for men here in Tooele,” Forbes said.

Called “Alma Duo,” the new therapy uses low-intensity shock wave treatment to cause the body to create new blood vessels in the treated area, restoring blood flow and function.

The therapy differs from traditional shock wave therapy in that the Alma Duo therapy has been specifically designed to treat erectile dysfunction.

The shock waves reach deeper and cause more angiogenesis, or increase in blood vessels, according to Forbes.

The therapy has been used for 10 years in Europe. It has recently been approved for use in the U.S.

Forbes’ Symphony Medical Spa is the only place in Utah offering the Amla Duo treatment, Forbes said.

She expects to draw patients from all over Utah to Tooele for the treatment.

A single treatment session lasts 15 minutes. A course of treatments is generally twice a week for three weeks, according to Forbes.

“There is no numbing, no pain and no down time,” Forbes said.

Forbes is a board-certified family physician. She brings more than 20 years of experience in wrinkle reduction, body contouring, and anti-aging medicine to Symphony Medical Spa, located in the NorthPointe Medical Park.

She began her professional education at Brigham Young University where she earned a bachelor of science in biochemistry.

As a student at BYU, Forbes served as president of the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Student Board and as a biochemistry research assistant with the BYU Chemistry Society.

After graduation, she enrolled at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis where she completed her Doctor of Medicine in just four years.

Shortly thereafter, she spent three years in residency training at Christie Regional Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

Forbes entered private practice in 1997 and has served patients in and around Tooele ever since.

The Symphony Medical Spa can be reached at 435-412-8868.