Oct. 8-14 was National Fire Safety week and local fire departments threw open their doors and invited the public inside to learn more about firefighters, firefighting and fire safety.

North Tooele Fire District, the Tooele County Fire Department, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Mountain West Ambulance staff gathered at the Stanbury Fire Station on Thursday, Oct. 12 for an open house.

During the open house, there were hotdogs and cotton candy, bounce houses for children, kid-sized firefighting gear for photos, fire truck tours, a coloring contest, an extrication tools demonstration, firefighting and smoke demonstrations, and live fire exercises. Their most exciting event, according to public information officer Jon Smith, was their 1:18 scale house fire demonstration.

“The demonstration included all the hits: dial 911 and don’t play with fire. It was also a way to show how trained professionals operate, why you should sleep with your door closed, and why you should have a meeting place,” Smith said.

Grantsville City Fire Department held their annual open house event on Saturday, Oct. 14. at their fire station on Center Street.

During the event, there was a live burn demonstration, an AirMed landing, games for children, and hotdogs for sale. All money from the hotdogs collected was donated to the University of Utah burn clinic.

“To have people come and learn what they can do to protect their homes, themselves, and their children is so important,” Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow said about the event.

Tooele City Fire Department also held their open house on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Station #1 behind Tooele City Hall.

Fire trucks of all kinds and sizes were on display—including one that dated back to 1937. Some of the fire trucks were open for young prospective firefighters to crawl inside and inspect. A free hotdog lunch was served. A University of Utah AirMed helicopter with its staff was there for tours—on the ground. There was a fire extinguisher demonstration and the fire department’s hose cannon range was open for kids from 1-92.