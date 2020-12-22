UHP launches sober driving campaign in time for the holidays ♦

State troopers remind individuals about heightened patrols during the holidays.

The Utah Highway Patrol’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway in Utah.

The campaign officially began on Dec. 16 and will continue until the New Year, according to Sergeant Nick Street, public information officer for the UHP.

During the campaign, 154 extra DUI shifts will be worked by 21 Utah law enforcement agencies.

Each year, the enforcement period is strategically planned during the holiday season.

This year, to help Utahns avoid an “ugly holiday,” the UHP is hosting an ugly sweater campaign.

“This educational campaign reminds Utahns about the consequences of failing to plan for a safe and sober ride,” said Street.

Research performed by the Utah Department of Public Safety, discovered that the number one reason why Utahns risk driving impaired is due to overconfidence in sobriety, according to Street.

“If you plan to drink, make the right choice, and plan for a safe and sober ride to avoid the potential consequences of driving impaired,” said Street.

Drunk driving crashes are preventable, according to Street.

“Drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable if individuals act responsibly,” Street said. “Utahns can designate a sober driver, call a cab or a sober friend, or call rideshare. It’s never okay to drink and drive.”

UHP officials want everyone to know that if alcohol is consumed, whether at a friends house, home, restaurant, or bar, individuals should make sure they plan for a safe and sober ride if they plan to travel.

“Remember, no excuse, justification, or rationalization is worth your life or the lives of others,” said Street. “If you choose to drink, please don’t drive. Promise today to one — never drink and drive and two — to stop friends and family from driving impaired.”

If individuals see a drunk driver on the road they should immediately call 911.

Signs of drunk driving are; drifting during a turn of curve, inattentiveness to surroundings, swerving or weaving across lanes, having a slow response at traffic signals, driving without headlights on at night, and varying speed or driving too slow.

In 2020 so far, there have been 10,532 DUI arrests in Utah, with an average of 29 per day, according to street.

There were 27 alcohol-related fatalities on Utah roads in 2019.

Between 2016 and 2019, 17% of fatalities on the roads were alcohol-related.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Association estimates that the average drunk driver will risk driving drunk more than 80 times before his/her first arrest.

These fatalities greatly increase during the holiday season, so it is best to drive sober to protect yourself, those riding in your vehicle, and those driving around you, according to Street.