Driver crashes into insurance building in Tooele City

The driver of a vehicle crashed into the Allstate Insurance building at 783 E 1280 North in Tooele City on Friday afternoon.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to the building just before 3:10 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

When they arrived, they discovered that the driver had pushed the gas instead of the brake when they pulled up to the building which caused them to crash through the building, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The Tooele City Fire Department was called out and were able to get everyone out of the vehicle safely. While there, they also checked for gas leaks.

No injuries, besides bumps and bruises to the occupants of the vehicle were reported, and there were no individuals in the front of the store when the vehicle crashed through, Bentley said.

The vehicle was badly damaged and a tow truck was called. The Allstate building was evacuated.