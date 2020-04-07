Driver falls asleep and strikes parked semi-truck on Droubay

A car accident, which occurred early in the morning on April 5 near Droubay Road and Janelle Cove totaled two vehicles but no extensive injuries were reported.

According to Jeremy Hanson, Tooele City’s public information officer, Tooele City police responded to the accident at 3:45 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they spoke to a young man who was operating a white Ford Explorer.

This man was confirmed by police to be 20 years of age.

The man told officers that he was driving northbound on Droubay road when he fell asleep behind the wheel of the truck.

After falling asleep, he drifted to the other side of the road, according to Hanson.

The Ford Explorer made contact with a white semi-truck that was parked facing southbound on the west side of Droubay Road.

No one was inside of the semi-truck when the accident occurred.

The young man was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene of the accident and injuries weren’t extensive enough that he had to be transported to the hospital, according to Hanson.

Both the Explorer and the semi-truck were severely damaged and towed away at the scene of the accident.

No citations were issued.