A driver who fled from the scene of an accident earlier this month will be forced to pay $2,500 and may receive charges.

The driver of a Chrysler 300 lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree and a fence around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The vehicle rolled onto its side, according to Lt. Eli Wayman, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

After the accident, the driver fled from the scene, but later ended up talking to a deputy over the phone.

The damage to the fence and tree is estimated to be $2,500, which the driver will have to pay back. He may also receive charges for the accident. The exact charges are unknown at this time.