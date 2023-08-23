Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The driver of a Crysler 300 lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree and a fence early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 13. He will be facing charges and have to pay $2,500.
  • The driver of a Crysler 300 lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree and a fence early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 13. He will be facing charges and have to pay $2,500.

August 23, 2023
Driver flees from scene after accident in Stansbury Park

A driver who fled from the scene of an accident earlier this month will be forced to pay $2,500 and may receive charges.

The driver of a Chrysler 300 lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree and a fence around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The vehicle rolled onto its side, according to Lt. Eli Wayman, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

After the accident, the driver fled from the scene, but later ended up talking to a deputy over the phone.

The damage to the fence and tree is estimated to be $2,500, which the driver will have to pay back. He may also receive charges for the accident. The exact charges are unknown at this time.

 

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top