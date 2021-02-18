Driver hits power pole in Tooele City

A female driver hit a power pole in Tooele City causing Rocky Mountain Power to have to replace the pole.

On Feb. 12, around 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 110 S Main Street in Tooele City for a vehicle accident.

According to Jeremy Hansen, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department, when officers arrive on scene, they observed a white Chevrolet Impala had struck a power pole just west of Main Street on 100 South, by Tate Mortuary.

“Officers spoke with the 46-year-old female driver, who told them she was looking down for an address and that is when she struck the power pole,” said Hansen.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

Rocky Mountain Power quickly responded to the scene and the road was shut down for a few hours, according to Hansen.

Rocky Mountain Power also told officers that the pole would need to be replaced.

The female driver was cited for distracted driving, according to Hansen.

No other injuries were reported.