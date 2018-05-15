Driver suffers minor injuries in rollover

A pickup truck rolled on state Route 138 on Monday but the driver only suffered minor injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The white pickup truck was traveling westbound on SR-138 near milepost 14 around 4:10 p.m., when it drifted into oncoming traffic, according to UHP Trooper Todd Gillis. An eastbound semitrailer had to swerve into the westbound lanes to attempt to avoid a collision, Gillis said.

The pickup truck struck the rear of the semitrailer and went off the south side of the roadway, where it rolled and came to rest on its roof, facing east, Gillis said. The semitrailer left the roadway to the south of the road as well, but remained upright.

Despite the truck coming to rest on its cab, Gillis said the driver of the pickup truck suffered only minor injuries and refused transport by ambulance. A passenger in the truck and the driver of the semi were not injured.

Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, Gillis said. The passenger in the truck was asleep at the time of the accident.

SR-138 was closed in both directions between Sheep Lane and Erda Way for several hours while first responders cleared the scene and investigated the accident. Traffic was diverted onto Sheep Lane and Erda Way during the duration of the road closure.