A driver traveling too fast for rainy conditions caused an accident at Village Boulevard and state Route 36 on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 22,

The accident happened at 1:06 p.m.

At the time of the accident, a Crysler Voyager was traveling northbound on state-Route 36 near Village Boulevard. A Kia Forte was traveling southbound in the same area, according to Lt. Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Voyager started to hydroplane and the driver began to lose control, crossing over the center line into southbound lanes in front of the Forte.

The driver of the Forte attempted to swerve to the left to avoid a collision, but the Voyager collided with the rear of the vehicle in a side-swipe manner causing both vehicles to go off the right, southbound shoulder of SR-36 into the weeds, Roden said.

There were no injuries reported and no one was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Voyager was able to retain their vehicle and drive away from the scene of the accident. The Forte had to be towed from the scene.

Although no citations were issued, police said the driver of the Voyager was traveling too fast for rainy conditions.