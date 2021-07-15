Driver unleashes bear spray in road rage incident

Last week a driver is alleged to have unleashed bar spray into a car that cut him off on state Route 36 in Lake Point.

Around 8 p.m. on July 7, a man was leaving Del Taco in Lakepoint heading southbound on SR-36, according to Lt. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

When the man pulled out of the Del Taco, he decided to cross three lanes of traffic to turn onto Sunset Lane.

“While he was doing this, a Toyota truck came flying up behind him jamming on his brakes,” Wayman said. “The Toyota Tundra driver lays on the horn and the guy who is in the car who left Del Taco flips him off, and turns onto Sunset Lane.”

The driver of the Tundra also turned off onto Sunset Lane and ended up getting in front of the Toyota truck, according to Wayman.

“So, then the Toyota driver gets in front of him and slams on his brakes,” said Wayman. “This caused the guy in the car to rear end him essentially.”

After causing the car to hit him, the Toyota driver got out of his vehicle, walked back to the car, and sprayed the guy in the car with bear spray, according to Wayman.

“We put a thing out on Facebook looking for the truck and asking for information with a general picture of what the truck looked like,” Wayman said. “Within a few hours, the suspect’s wife reached out to us and our deputies were able to investigate. More or less, we got a confession out of the man. There are some discrepancies but we are sending this to the county attorney.” Wayman said.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the name of the man driving the Tundra, because he hasn’t been convicted yet, Wayman said.

Lately there has been an increase in road rage incidents, according to Wayman.

“We have seen an uptick of road rage incidents,” Wayman said. “Road rage can be anything from someone speeding because they need to get over or they are going to miss their turn, or speeding, cutting people off, and driving recklessly. So, there are a wide variety of situations.”

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office receives many road rage calls during rush hour.

“In the mornings and the evening commute back out here from Salt Lake, dispatch receives multiple calls of road rage.,”Wayman said. “So, it’s definitely during the busier times of the day, so we try to get ahead of it if we can run them down and identify who they are. We have to determine if it’s road rage or someone is unhappy that someone cut them off, or any number of things. With population growth, it’s one of those factors that grows proportionally.”

“If there are legitimate reckless or angry drivers, call dispatch and we will do our best to get them stopped,” Wayman continued. “There are many behaviors on the road that are unhealthy. There have been instances in the past where people were passing cars on the shoulder, cutting off drivers, and doing over 100 miles an hour. We try to stop this before we have some sort of a fatal accident. It’s best to try to get a license plate number, so we can try to track them down and determine if a citation is appropriate for those people”

Drivers that encounter an enraged driver or a driver engaging in risky behavior should call dispatch at 435-843-5600.

“Treat others the way you want to be treated while driving,” said Wayman.