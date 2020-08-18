Droubay Road mailbox gets repeatedly trashed

Cement mailbox post broken off near the ground on Monday ♦

A Droubay Road resident says her mailbox has been the victim of repeated vandalism.

Anita Dalrymple, who lives on Droubay Road, told the Transcript Bulletin that her mailbox has repeatedly been vandalized.

Dalrymple has lived on Droubay Road, north of Pine Canyon, for 18 years. She said that her mailbox has been vandalized nine or ten times, with three of the times occurring this year.

At the end of last year, her mailbox was knocked off of its wood post.

“The only way to steal mail from the box was to knock it over or break it,” said Dalrymple. “I wasn’t sure the first time if it was an accident and I didn’t report it.”

After that, she mounted it to a cement post.

Not long after someone knocked the cement post over, she found her mailbox upside down, Dalrymple said.

“I am really angry that they seemed like they [deputies] didn’t care,” she said. “I am personally victimized when it comes to this mailbox.”

This time she reported the event to the sheriff’s department but they didn’t really help, she claimed.

Monday morning this week, Dalrymple went outside to feed her cows.

“I didn’t notice any problems with the mailbox when I checked out front before I went back inside my house,” she stated.

Later, when she went back outside to check the box, she found that it was smashed and on the ground.

She found the grill of a Ford vehicle on the ground near the mailbox.

“It seemed like someone had swerved across the road, ran over the mailbox, and got back on the road,” she said.

The individual also ran into her fence, according to Dalrymple.

Dalrymple claimed that she called the sheriff’s department and had to convince the officer to come collect evidence.

Later Monday afternoon, Dalrymple found out that a teenager had fallen asleep at the wheel and swerved into her mailbox.

Along with her mailbox being vandalized, Dalrymple has also had her garbage can knocked over and dumped out.

“Someone pulled my garbage can almost a mile down the road,” Dalrymple said. “I reported it to the Tooele County Waste Department and they filed a police report. When my can was found, it was broken.”

Dalrymple said that it’s frustrating, because officers won’t take the problem seriously.

“I am entitled to law enforcement,” she said. “I pay my taxes.”

Dalrymple claimed that her neighbors haven’t had their mailboxes vandalized, but she has spoken with individuals in the county who have.

“I posted on Tooele County 411 and two other people have said that their mailboxes have been vandalized,” she said. “One person had video footage, so I showed the sheriff’s department everything from the post and I got zero response from them. I get the impression that they aren’t taking it seriously.”

According to the sheriff’s department, they are taking the alleged vandalism seriously.

“This year we’ve had three calls from Mrs. Dalrymple,” said Lt. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. “Only one of those calls appeared to be vandalism. We followed up with this call but couldn’t find evidence related to the case. We know there is a lot of activity on Droubay Road and our deputies have been targeting enforcement in the area. I understand Mrs. Dalrymple’s frustration but when we have reports of suspicious information, our deputies get over there as fast as they can.”

