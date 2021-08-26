Drought continues to drop reservoirs

Irrigation companies eyeing shutoff ♦

Local irrigation companies are making plans to turn off their water as they watch their reservoir levels drop.

As of Aug. 23 Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 2% and Grantsville Reservoir sat at 30% of capacity, according to a report from the state Department of Natural Resources.

Two weeks earlier the DNR reported the reservoir’s capacity at 10% and 39% respectively.

In light of dropping reservoir levels, the Grantsville Irrigation Company has announced they anticipate shutting off their water on Sept. 20.

Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company is keeping an eye on the Settlement Canyon Reservoir, if it drops too much lower they will need to shut off water to keep an agreement with the state to maintain a certain minimum level, according to Bob Clegg, president of the Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company.

“The last few rain storms have really helped green things up without using irrigation water,” he said. “We’ll see how things go; the forecast is for cooler weather coming up.”

Right now Clegg said the irrigation company is running two pumps that are rated at pumping 900 gallons per minute.

Tooele County isn’t alone in the water shortage as most of the state is rated as in exceptional drought status by the U.S. drought monitor.

According to the DNR report, Statewide Irrigation water supplies are rated as 84% short or very short. Thirty-one of Utah’s largest 42 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity.

There have been 11 boat ramp closures at nine state parks.

Hay continues to be in high demand and at higher than normal prices with and roughage

supplies are rated at 92% short or very short and prices approximately double those of

last year.

The Town of Scofield’s water tank is now dry due to overuse and low spring flows. The

Division of Drinking Water has issued an emergency permit for the town to haul water

for residents as a short-term solution.

“We have been fortunate over the last month to receive significant precipitation that has

increased streamflows and soil moisture. If we can maintain wetter soils heading into the winter

months, it improves our situation next spring,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources

Executive Director Brian Steed. “It will take time and the right conditions to rebuild the storage we have been using this summer.”