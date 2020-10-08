Drought zaps water levels in reservoirs

Hot and dry weather the past six months kept reservoir levels low and water managers urging irrigation shareholders to conserve.

Tooele received 16% of normal precipitation for September and 54% of normal precipitation for the weather year which runs October 1 through September 30.

Tooele received .23 inches of precipitation in September. Normal precipitation for September is 1.42 inches, according to Ned Bevan, weather observer for the National Weather Service.

Tooele received 9.93 inches of precipitation for the year. Normal precipitation for the year is 18.49 inches.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service published its annual Utah Water and Climate Report on Monday. According to the report, Grantsville Reservoir storage measured 25% of capacity on Sept. 30 compared to 44% at this time last year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir is at 20% of capacity compared to 40% capacity at this time last year.

Jordan Clayton, supervisor for Utah Snow Survey, said Utah’s valley locations ended the 2020 water year with an average of 7.7 inches of precipitation.

“While this is low, it doesn’t tell the whole story; almost 70% of this precipitation accumulated during the first half of the water year. Like last summer, there just wasn’t any monsoonal moisture during the growing season,” Clayton said.

According to the report the exceptional dryness during the growing season is reflected in current drought conditions and the extended fire season. Last year at this time, only 54% of Utah was designated in any category of drought, now 100% of the state is Abnormally Dry (DO) or worse. More troubling is that conditions in 13% of the state are currently designated as Exceptional Drought (D4). Not surprisingly, soil moisture levels are very low — just 26% of saturation compared to 28% last year.

“Although dry conditions are likely to persist into the near future, we can hope that October will bring a big pattern change and the start of storms more characteristic of winter,” Clayton said.

“We desperately need replenishing snow this winter,” he added.

The average high temperature in Tooele for September was 82.3 with the average low at 52.9.

The temperature topped off at 95 on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and did not drop below 66 on Sept. 18.

The coolest maximum temperature was 60 and coolest minimum temperature 34, both on Sept. 9.

August was the driest month of the year with .05 inches precipitation with November the wettest month at 2.02 inches of precipitation.

Tooele accumulated 59.1 inches of snow for the weather year compared to a normal of 84.2 inches. Snowiest month was November with 19.6 inches.