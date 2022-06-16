Drowsy driver takes out power pole and fence

During the early hours of June 9 a driver of a Volkswagen Jetta fell asleep at the wheel near Droubay Road and Janelle Cove Way crashed into a power pole and fence.

The crash occurred around 3:55 a.m. near Droubay Road and Janelle Cove Way and woke up residents nearby, according to Tooele City Police Department Detective Colbey Bentley.

When police arrived on scene, they questioned the driver of the vehicle who told them they were driving around and started to feel sleepy, so they started to head home when they fell asleep at the wheel.

Officers tested the individual for drug and alcohol impairment and their tests came back clean, according to Bentley.

The light pole that the individual hit belonged to Tooele City and was detached from the ground and the fence they also hit suffered from severe damage.

Officers gave the individual a citation but no other charges were filed.

Bentley wants drivers to remember if they are tired, they need to pull over.

“There is no shame in pulling over,” he said. “If you need to take a quick nap or you need to call someone, that is okay. I’ve had to do that myself before, so just pulling over for even 30 minutes and making sure you are able to drive is far better than having something like this happen where the car is destroyed and property is destroyed. It’s just easier.”