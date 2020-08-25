Drug Bust during three-day enforcement effort on 1-80

556 pounds of cannabis, 37 pounds of edibles, 17 felony arrests ♦

A three-day effort on I-80 in Tooele County netted plenty of results for state law enforcement agencies.

From Aug. 9-11, the Utah Highway Patrol’s criminal interdiction team and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an enforcement project on I-80 in Tooele County.

The effort was also supported by U.S Attorney John w. Huber who spoke to troopers prior to the event.

The objective of the project was to provide a safe and secure environment for motorists traveling on I-80 in an unknown part of the interstate in the county through high volume traffic enforcement, according to Sgt. Nick Street, UHP’s public information officer.

UHP also wanted to identify indicators of crime, threat or hazard to Utah citizens, and investigate suspicious circumstances.

During the operation, troopers made almost 300 traffic stops, according to Street.

No crashes occurred on the stretch of interstate they were covering.

A total of 37 pounds of THC edibles and 320 THC vape cartridges were seized from vehicles.

The highlight of the project’s success was the seizure of 556 pounds of unlawful cannabis and two handguns seized from a traffic stop, according to Street.

The U.S Attorney’s office is now moving to federally prosecute one and potentially more of the cases that resulted in 17 felony arrests from the project, Street said.

Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Michael Rapich, DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and U.S Attorney John Huber spoke about the interdiction project at a press conference on Aug. 19.

Rapich said that the highway patrol has had an “aggressive” and focused interdiction program dating back to the 1980s, during the press conference.

Rapich also said that the efforts were focused on cannabis that was from the black market, illegitimate, and there was no connection to any legal nexus within the state of Utah for the cannabis to be here.

Commissioner Anderson noted that edibles and THC vape cartridges are types of products that were obtained and abused by local youth.

U.S. Attorney John Huber said the interdiction operation was a part of the Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, which is federally funded through the Office of National Drug Control Policy.