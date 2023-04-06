Drug deal ends in one death

A drug deal gone bad over the weekend resulted in one death in Tooele City.

Deyvis Alejandro Velasquez-Galeas, 25, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Maricela Angeliqe Raburn were arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on charges of murder, a first-degree felony; knowingly producing/distributing/manufacturing a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony, and felony discharge of a firearm, also a third-degree felony.

Tooele City officers were dispatched outside of the Pit Stop Bar and Grill located at 104 N. Broadway Street on April 1 around 12:20 a.m., in reference to a robbery call.

Dispatch told the officers that a robbery was attempted and one individual had been shot, according to a press release from the Tooele City Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 17-year-old male who had been shot twice.

Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and the teenager was taken to a Salt Lake area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives spoke with Valesquez-Galeas and Raburn. Valesquez-Galeas told police that he and Raburn had arranged to meet an individual at the bar to sell THC cartridges. He stated that he, Raburn, and their four-month-old baby arrived at the bar and a male approached and entered the rear passenger seat of their vehicle.

Valesquez-Galeas stated that another male approached the vehicle with a black rifle, according to the press release.

Valesquez-Galeas said that he felt as though he was under attack, so he pulled out his gun and pointed it at the two males. During that time, a third male approached the vehicle and lunged at him, so he pointed his gun at the male and fired three times, striking the 17-year-old.

Raburn was interviewed and confirmed that they were at the bar to sell THC cartridges, that they were attacked, and Valesquez-Galeas had shot one of the males.

Officers explained to Raburn and Valesquez-Galeas that they weren’t justified in defending themselves while they were there committing a felony.

Detectives located the other two males involved and learned that they were 15-and 17-years-old.

The 15- and 17-year-old males were booked into a juvenile detention center for aggravated robbery.

