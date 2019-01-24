Drug smuggler at jail pleads guilty

One of the suspects connected to an operation that smuggled methamphetamine into the Tooele County Detention Center pleaded guilty to an amended charge in 3rd District Court Tuesday.

Billy Mark Anders, 37, of South Salt Lake, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance. Anders was originally charged with a first-degree felony of the same offense.

After an inmate was checked into the hospital and tested positive for methamphetamine in July 2018, several other inmates also tested positive for the banned substance, according to a probable cause statement. An investigation determined drugs had been dropped outside the liner of the garbage can in the lobby bathroom at the jail, then brought inside the jail when inmates cleaned the room.

After the means of smuggling the drugs into the jail was determined, investigators found surveillance footage of Anders and another inmate taking the lobby bathroom garbage can out of sight of cameras, the statement said.

Brianna Marie Gallegos, 25, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance on Jan. 15 in connection with the same case. Gallegos is scheduled to appear for sentencing in 3rd District Court on March 5 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.

No date and time for sentencing in Anders’ case was available in court records before deadline on Thursday.