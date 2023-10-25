As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual Drug Take Back event, local law enforcement agencies in Tooele County will host several of their own take back events on Saturday, Oct. 28 in locations throughout the county.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting their take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stansbury Park Soelberg’s located at 6727 N. State Route 36.

During the event, members of the department will set up a booth near the store’s entrance where those with unused medications and prescription drugs will be able to drop them off at the booth. Additionally, they will also be collecting vape pens and other e-cigarette devices from consumers who would like to quit or get rid of their old devices. Those who would like to turn in their devices should remove the batteries beforehand.

Syringes, needles or other sharps, inhalers used for asthma, aerosol cans, mercury thermometers, and iodine-containing medications will not be collected during the event, according to a press release by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

“The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with the community to create a safer and healthier environment for all,” Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said. “By participating in the DEA Drug Take Back event, you can help us in our ongoing efforts to combat substance misuse and ensure the proper disposal of prescription medications.”

The Tooele City Police Department will host their event at Birch’s Pharmacy, located at 493 N. Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

They will accept everything the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department will take besides liquids, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City’s public information officer.

Bentley said the event is a great way to bring in the prescriptions of people who have passed away, personal unused prescriptions, partially used prescriptions, and even “harmless” unused prescriptions.

“This is a good way to dispose of unneeded medications rather than someone keeping them in their cabinet forever…,” Bentley said. “If we can prevent addiction in that way by just a small step — in the long run that prevents crime. Little things can make a big difference… This can have a life changing impact.”

Besides the risk of addiction, children or criminals can also get into medications, according to Bentley.

“If we can have an opportunity to take these options out, this is a proactive thing we can do to help deter any future addictions,” Bentley said.

The Tooele City Police Department has been hosting their event at Birth Family Pharmacy for two years now. Each time their event is a success, Bentley said.

The Grantsville Police Department will be hosting their event at Soelbergs, located at 213 E. Main Street in Grantsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once drugs are collected at the events, the DEA will pick them up and destroy them.

Those who can’t make it to the events on Saturday may drop their unused prescriptions off at the Tooele City Police Department, located at 50 N. Garden Street; the Tooele County Building, located at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele; the Tooele County Health Department, located at 151 N Main Street in Tooele City; Valley Behavioral Health, located at 100 S. 1000 West in Tooele City; and the U of U Stansbury Clinic, located at 220 Millpond Road. Other drop-off locations include the Grantsville City Police Department, located at 50 Bowery Street; and the Wendover City offices, located at 920 E Wendover Blvd.

At the locations pet medication, vitamins, ointments, medicated patches, and over-the-counter medications will be accepted. Needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions or liquids, and hydrogen peroxide are not accepted.

Prescription drugs should never be flushed down the toilet or put down the drain, as this is dangerous to humans, animals, and the environment, according to information from the Tooele County Health Department. Additionally, corrosion may occur to indoor plumbing as a result of flushing or dissolving drugs. Drugs are not removed in sewage treatment facilities and septic tank systems. Instead, they enter the soil, surface water, and groundwater, polluting the water supply, according to the health department.

Drugs should never be thrown in the trash either.

“Animals, adults, and children are often poisoned by drugs they find in the trash or on the ground or are scavenged and illegally used or sold,” Tooele County Health Department officials wrote on their website at tooelehealth.org.