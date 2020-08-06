Dry July puts Tooele Valley into severe drought condition

Rain is rare in July in Tooele Valley, but this year precipitation was nearly non-existent.

July is the driest month of the year and Tooele normally receives .92 inches of precipitation. This year it received a meager .16 inches for the month, according to readings from Ned Bevan, weather observer for the National Weather Service.

Average high temperature for the month was 92.2 degrees with the thermometer reaching a high of 101 degrees on July 31. The first day of the month came in as the coldest when the temperature dropped to 48 degrees and reached a high of 85.

The water year ends Sept. 30 and through July Tooele had received 9.65 inches of precipitation compared to a normal of 16.3 inches.

Jordan Clayton of the Natural Resources Conservation Service reports that soil moisture conditions in Utah are below normal and drought conditions continued to deteriorate in July.

“Almost the entire state (99%) is now experiencing drought conditions. Most troubling is the introduction of Extreme Drought in Utah, which now covers 9% of the state. Needless to say, monsoonal moisture would be especially welcome this August,” Clayton wrote in the Utah Climate Report dated Aug. 1.

Clayton said precipitation in Tooele Valley and West Desert Basin for the month was much below average at 26% which brings the seasonal accumulation to 67% of average. Soil moisture is at 21% compared to 30% last year. Reservoir storage is at 46% of capacity compared to 72% last year.

Grantsville Reservoir capacity is currently at 48% compared to 70% at this time last year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir capacity is at 39% compared to 78% at this time last year.