Dry-out trend started in May holds course through June

A dry May in Tooele City was followed by an even drier June, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Tooele’s June precipitation total measured .24 inches, far below the normal precipitation of 1.11 inches for the month, according to Ned Bevan, cooperative weather observer for the NWS.

May’s precipitation finished at .99 inches, compared to a normal of 1.91 inches.

The two dry months have cut into the above-average amounts of precipitation gained for six consecutive months from November through April.

The weather year began on Oct. 1 and total precipitation through June 30 measured 17.62 inches. Normal precipitation for those nine months is 15.21 inches.

The temperature soared to a high of 99 degrees on June 26, with an average daily high of 86.9 degrees. The minimum high temperature was 71 degrees on June 8.

“Looking back, the last time we had 100-degree temperatures in June was in 2015,” Bevan said. “We had temperatures over 100 degrees on the 28th, 29th and 30th.”

A high of 100 is predicted for the Fourth of July with continued temperatures above 90 for the rest of the week, according to Utah AccuWeather.

The low temperature for the month was recorded on June 2 and June 14 at 47 degrees, with an average daily low temperature of 56.8 degrees. The average daily low temperature was 56.8 degrees with the maximum low temperature of 69 degrees on June 13.

Jake McArthur, watermaster at Grantsville Irrigation Company, said the reservoir dropped by about nine feet during June.

Residential meters were read for the first time on Saturday, McArthur said.

“We should have plenty of water this year. It’s usually feast or famine — we have too much or not enough,” McArthur said.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir has dropped two feet during the last two weeks, according Settlement Canyon Irrigation President Gary Bevan.

“That’s not a bad thing; we don’t want to have a full reservoir next winter,” Bevan said.

Normal precipitation for July is .92 inches.