Dry weather persists across Tooele County

Most of Tooele County is in a state of moderate drought with an eastern portion of the county rated in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Also, current snow water equivalents at Tooele County SnoTel measurement sites are meager as reported by Troy Brosten, hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Tuesday’s SnoTel data showed snow water equivalent at Mining Fork in the Stansbury Mountains at 0.7 inches or 5 percent of normal for May 1.

The snow water equivalent at Rocky Basin in the Oquirrh Mountains measured 5.7 inches or 29 percent of normal for May 1. Also, Vernon Creek’s SnoTel site showed 0.1 of an inch, which is 20 percent of normal for May 1.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 84 percent of capacity on Tuesday. The reservoir was at 100 percent of capacity at this time last year, according to Brosten. Grantsville Irrigation Company pressurized water lines on April 6, and water has been available to most shareholders since then.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir measured at 84 percent capacity on Tuesday, and was at 82 percent capacity at this time last year. Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company turned on water lines last Saturday.

A rainstorm last Sunday in Tooele measured .54 inches of precipitation, according to Ned Bevan, local weather observer for the National Weather Service. The storm brought the total precipitation for Tooele during April up to 1.73 inches. Normal precipitation for April is 2.49 inches.

Total precipitation for the 2017-18 water year measured 8.19 inches on April 30. The water year precipitation normal by April 30 is 12.19 inches.

Total snowfall for the water year in Tooele City is at 55.3 inches. Normal total snowfall by April 30 is 82.4 inches.

The average high temperature for April was 63.3 degrees, and the average low was 38.8 degrees. The thermometer hit a high of 82 degrees last Friday. The temperature hit a low of 21 degrees on April 3.

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly map shows the location and intensity of drought in the United States. It is a collaborative effort of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.