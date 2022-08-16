Duane Kyle Wyman, age 59, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Sacramento, California, while working away from home in Grantsville.

He was born Feb. 15, 1963, in Murray, Utah, to Carolyn Flynn and Deloy Wyman. He married Traceen Sowle. Duane was very family oriented. He loved his family, camping, BBQs, hiking. He had a very good work ethic that he passed on to his kids. He loved telling a good story by the fire, keeping everyone laughing and on their toes. Duane was loved by many.

He is survived by his wife Traceen; children Tyler (Michelle), Ilyana, Kayden, Angelina, and Dalton; grandsons Morgan and liam; father Deloy; mother Carolynn; sister Devonna; brothers Brad and Glenn; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at noon, in the Grantsville 5th Ward, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Grantsville City Cemetery (North Section).

Online condolences and memories may be shared at DaltonHoopes.com.