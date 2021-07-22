Dugway change of command

The command of Dugway Proving Ground changed hands in a traditional ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Major General James Gallivan, who commands U.S Army Test and Evaluation Command oversaw the transition of proving ground’s command from Col. Scott Gould to Col. Brian Hoffman.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with the master of the ceremony, Vince Liddiard, chief of staff at Dugway, welcoming those in attendance.

After an opening message, an invocation was given by Dugway’s chaplain. Following the invocation, gifts were presented to Hoffman and his family welcoming them to their new position of command.

Next, the Utah National Guard band and the Dugway Color Guard presented the flag and played a song which Liddiard explained as a “song of the battlefield” to welcome Hoffman.

Hoffman, Gould, and Gallivan stood at attention facing the color guard in the center of the field as the color guard walked toward them.

When the color guard arrived in front of Hoffman, Gould, and Gallivan, Liddiard explained that they would be transferring the colors, or the Dugway Flag, from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

The color guard passed Gould the flag, who then passed it to Gallivan. Gallivan then passed the flag to Hoffman, charging him with the responsibility of the unit.

Hoffman then passed the flag back to the color guard, signifying a successful change of command, Liddiard explained.

After the flag ceremony was completed, Gallivan took to the stage to welcome the audience.

“God bless everybody,” he said. “Thank you for being here.”

Gallivan spoke about Gould.

Gallivan explained that under Gould’s leadership Dugway staff were able to execute over 300 chemical and biological tests.

“This is unparalleled,” he said.

He explained that during his time serving, Gould was able to keep staff safe during the pandemic while still ensuring that their missions were complete.

“This is unheard of,” he said. “This team here, even in the most unique set of conditions, at the end of the day kept the most vital work happening to protect the men and women that have to go into harm’s way one day if required.”

Gallivan also explained that Gould had helped install many roofs on homes, helped maintain energy resiliency, improved Dugway’s ambulance facility, and helped make budget improvements.

After Gallivan was finished speaking about Gould, Gould took to the stage.

While he was on stage, Gould thanked many of those he had worked with during his just over two years as commander, recognized Hoffman for becoming the new commander, and thanked the audience for coming.

Gould explained that he had learned many lessons during his time as commander and during the pandemic.

“We have been able to protect our people from the effects of COVID. I will remember this effort as I move on,” he said.

The people are what keep Dugway running, Gould said.

He gave all of the employees and residents of Dugway a round of applause for their hard work.

“The men and women you see here are the true secret of Dugway,” Gould said. “I hope that I have given you a tenth of what you have given me.”

After Gould’s words, Hoffman took to the stage to address the audience.

He thanked his family and wife for supporting him during his time deployed.

“I love you and I cherish every day I spend with you by my side,” he said.

He thanked his Dugway family, as he called them.

“I am thankful to be part of this team,” Hoffman said.

At the end of the ceremony, Hoffman called the color guard to the field where they marched with the Dugway and United States flags and the band played the Chemical Core Song and the Army Song.

Hoffman was born and raised in North Carolina.

During his time serving, Hoffman graduated from the US Army College and specialized in counting weapons of mass destruction at Fort Bragg, North Carolina Joint Special Operations Command.

He also earned a master of public policy administration from the University of Missouri and a master of military studies from the Marine Corps. University in Virginia.

He has also been deployed several times.