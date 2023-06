Dugway High School held a graduation ceremony in their auditorium for their 2023 senior class with four graduates on Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m.

The class was addressed by Dugway Proving Ground Command Sgt. Major Mauvet Rawls and Jeniel Coates, an instructor at Dugway School.

Salutatorian Isabella Boardman and valedictorian Jake Brown also spoke during the ceremony.

Darren Westhora, principal, presented the Class of 2023 which was accepted by school board member Elizabeth Smith.