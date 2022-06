Dugway High School presented diplomas to 12 graduating seniors during a ceremony held May 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Dugway High School auditorium.

Petra Gould and George Bruce were guest speakers.

Emma Ruckle, salutatorian and Jordan Anderton, valedictorian, both addressed the graduating seniors and the members of the audience.

DHS principal Darren Westhora presented the graduating class. Tooele County School Board member Melissa Rich accepted the class on behalf of the board.