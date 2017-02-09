Dugway logistics director under investigation

A Dugway Proving Ground employee is the subject of a federal investigation into theft at the military installation.

Phillip Tomac, the former director of Dugway Proving Ground Logistics Readiness Center, is being investigated in connection with theft of government property, including military grade optics in excess of $1,000, according to a news release from Dugway.

Tomac was removed from his position as a result of the investigation, which he held for four years after arriving at Dugway in 2012, the release said. An acting director will assume his duties pending the results of the investigation.

Dugway is cooperating with Army, Air Force and other federal agencies during the investigation, which was announced by the installation Wednesday afternoon.

“Allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously by Dugway and Army leadership,” said Vincent Liddiard, Dugway’s chief of staff. “This situation is not representative of the nearly 2,000 dedicated, hardworking employees that live and work at Dugway and, on a daily basis, support the readiness of our warfighters and protect our nation.”